Investigation continues after M5 fatality near Clevedon

We continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M5 on Monday 20 July.

Officers were called at about 4.30am to a report of a pedestrian in the southbound carriageway. They found an injured man just south of junction 20 (Clevedon). He had been struck by a vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 19 (Portishead) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare) until 2pm to allow for specialist collision investigators to examine the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the deceased to be a man in his 30s from Gloucester. We offer our condolences to his next of kin who are being supported by a Family Liaison Officer.

The driver involved has been spoken to by officers.

We would like to thank motorists for their patience during the road closure.

If you have any footage or information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220160731.