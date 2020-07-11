Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted on M5 slip road

We’ve launched an investigation after a man was seriously assaulted on the southbound slip road of the M5 at junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) on Friday night.

At about 10.10pm, we received a call from the ambulance service to attend this location after a 26-year-old man suffered stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not life-threatening.

The victim was a passenger in a car which had just exited the M5 at this junction and was at a set of traffic lights. A dispute then ensued with the driver of another car, following which the victim was stabbed.

The offender was in a dark coloured car and we’re making urgent enquiries to locate this vehicle. One lane of the slip road remains closed so we can carry out a further examination of the scene.

If you saw any part of this incident and haven’t yet spoken to the police, please contact us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220152683.