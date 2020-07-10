Man arrested in connection with the theft of motorhome worth £28k in Taunton

We’ve arrested a 61 year-old man from the Wimborne area of Dorset in connection with the theft of a motorhome worth an estimated £28k.

The motorhome had been stolen from a property in Taunton, on 18 June.

Officers from Dorset Police arrested the man earlier this week as part of a pre-planned operation and the stolen motorhome was recovered along with other suspected stolen property totalling an estimated value of £45k to £50k.

The man has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.