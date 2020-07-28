Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Man charged after officer assaulted in Yeovil

Man charged after officer assaulted in Yeovil

Posted at 09:25 on 28th July 2020 in In Court

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Yeovil in which an officer was assaulted and threatened with a knife.

Andrius Butkus, of Beer Street, Yeovil, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, escaping lawful custody and possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place (a lock knife).  

The charges relate to an incident in The Crescent at around 9.20am on Monday 27 July in which an officer was assaulted while carrying out a stop and search.

Butkus was remanded in custody to appear before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 28 July).  