Man charged after officer assaulted in Yeovil
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Yeovil in which an officer was assaulted and threatened with a knife.
Andrius Butkus, of Beer Street, Yeovil, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, escaping lawful custody and possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place (a lock knife).
The charges relate to an incident in The Crescent at around 9.20am on Monday 27 July in which an officer was assaulted while carrying out a stop and search.
Butkus was remanded in custody to appear before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 28 July).