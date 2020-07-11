Man charged with arson following fire in Redcliffe

We’ve charged a 32-year-old man following an investigation into an arson at a property in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.

Carl Day, of Spencer House, Mede Close, has been charged with one count of causing arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (11 July).

The charge relates to an incident at another property in Spencer House in the early hours of Sunday 5 July in which an accelerant was poured through a letter box and set alight, causing damage to the door.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with this incident. A 45-year-old man has been released on conditional bail and a 39-year-old woman has been released under investigation.