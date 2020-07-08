Man handed life sentence after murder in Bristol

A man has been jailed for killing Dego Ahmed in an unprovoked attack in Easton last year.

Aden Mohamoud had previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court this morning (Wednesday 8 July). He was handed a lifetime sentence, and will serve a minimum of 12 years and one month.

The 43-year-old attacked Mr Ahmed at an address in Stapleton Road on the afternoon of 22 October. He had been drinking alcohol and a disagreement between the pair had occurred.

Mr Ahmed, 39, suffered injuries to his head and neck was taken to hospital, where he died on 6 November.

Mohamoud denied responsibility in a police interview, claiming he found Mr Ahmed injured on the floor and did not know how the victim had entered his property.

The court agreed at a hearing in June that a second man charged in connection with the incident – 40-year-old Mohammed Farah – had no case to answer. He has since been released.

Judge Peter Blair said Mohamoud ‘lost his temper, and after an initial forceful blow, his attack was vicious and brutal, against the defenceless victim’ adding Mohamoud ‘repeatedly and forcefully’ stamped on the victim’s head.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Ahmed’s family. Three children will grow up without their father because of this tragedy.

“We offer our sympathies to them and will continue to provide any ongoing support they need as they try to come to terms with what happened last October.

“Mohamoud prolonged this case by lying to officers and failing to admit culpability for this murder initially, despite the weight of forensic and witness evidence that was obtained by a team of hard-working detectives.

“He attacked a vulnerable man – it was unprovoked, violent and senseless.

“Finally, we’d like to thank the public for their support during this detailed investigation over the past nine months. The information provided to us has helped us secure a lengthy custodial sentence and put a dangerous offender behind bars.”