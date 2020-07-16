Man jailed for burglary and fraud in Bristol

A man pleading guilty to burglary and five counts of fraud by false representation was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday 15 July) at Bristol Crown Court.

Scott Brain, 32, of no fixed abode, forced entry to an address in Crowther Road, Lockleaze during the early hours of 2 April. He stole items including car keys, a laptop and bank cards, which were subsequently used in various stores.

Brain was handed a jail term of two years and four months for burglary plus a four-month concurrent sentence for fraud.

Investigating officer PC Owen Holmes from Operation Remedy says: “Brain is a prolific offender and we welcome this result. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the members of the public who helped us by providing information and sharing the appeal that lead to his arrest.

“This highlights the importance of us working together with our communities to tackle crime.”

Since Avon and Somerset Police’s dedicated Operation Remedy team was launched to tackle burglary in April last year, more than 140 residential burglary suspects have been arrested. Police have also seen a seven per cent reduction in the number of burglaries across the force area.

You can help to keep the community safe by securing your property, joining Neighbourhood Watch and calling to report suspicious incidents as they happen.