New images released in Colston statue investigation

We’re issuing newly-obtained images of some of the people we still want to identify as part of our ongoing investigation into the criminal damage caused to the statue of Edward Colston.

The statue was pulled from its plinth and rolled into Bristol harbour on Sunday 7 June during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

A total of 18 people were identified as people we want to speak to about the damage. Three were identified before we issued our first public appeal. A further five have been identified since the first appeal and we still want to identify 10, of which we have new photos of eight of them. These new photos have been added to the online gallery.

Seven of those identified have voluntarily attended a police station to be interviewed while a 24-year-old man from Eastleigh, Hampshire, was arrested. He has since been released under investigation and enquiries in relation to all seven individuals are ongoing.

A 27-year-old man was also previously arrested. He co-operated with officers and was later released with no further action taken.

Anyone who has information which can help our inquiry is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220123926.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.