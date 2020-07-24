Officer dismissed after misconduct hearing

A policer officer has been dismissed after a misconduct hearing.

A special case misconduct hearing into the conduct of PC Toby Rideout was held yesterday (Thursday 23 July) chaired by Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

The Chief Constable concluded that allegations of gross misconduct were proven and the appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice.

PC Rideout was found to have breached standards around honesty and authority, plus discreditable conduct after engaging in a relationship with a female witness (Ms A) he met on-duty. He will be placed on the barred list.

In his conclusion, the Chief Constable said the officer had failed to treat Ms A with ‘the respect and courtesy that any reasonable person would expect from a police officer’.

He added: “I find on balance that PC Rideout failed to inform his line manager of his relationship with Ms A because he knew that the relationship was wrong and would get him in serious trouble at work.

“This is a particularly serious case for which the only and most appropriate sanction can be dismissal without notice.

“There is no place for such serious misconduct within policing and the public must have confidence this is the case.

“PC Rideout will be dismissed without notice and placed on the barred list so that he can never have any involvement in any role in policing in the future.”

Full details of the outcome can be found on our misconduct page.