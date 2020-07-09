Officer who admitted theft dismissed following misconduct hearing

A police officer who pleaded guilty to a charge of theft has been dismissed at a misconduct hearing held today.

PC Tim Silverwood stole £2,750 and 550 euros from another person on 16 October 2019, while he was on duty in Bridgwater.

PC Silverwood, aged 45, was later arrested and charged with theft, which he admitted at a hearing held in Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 June. He’s due to be sentenced on Wednesday 15 July.

As a result of his guilty plea, a special case misconduct hearing was held earlier today chaired by Chief Constable Andy Marsh. The Chief Constable concluded that allegations of gross misconduct were proven and the appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice.

In his conclusion, the Chief Constable said: “PC Silverwood’s disgraceful conduct is at the most serious end of dishonesty and will no doubt cause significant harm to the confidence of the public in their police. His dismissal will help restore confidence that such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable within policing.

“PC Silverwood’s criminal conduct was much more than a serious lapse, indeed it was a premeditated course of conduct. He is a disgrace to the uniform he once wore and has undermined the purpose of policing through his dishonesty. There is no place for him within policing or Avon and Somerset Constabulary and he will be dismissed without notice and entered onto the barred list so that he can never have any involvement in any role in policing in the future.”

The full findings can be found on the misconduct section of our website