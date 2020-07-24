Operation Remedy secures charges for burglary

Officers working as part of Operation Remedy have charged a man in connection with two burglaries in Bristol.

Tyrone Love, who is 28-years-old and from St Luke’s Road, Bristol is charged with the two burglaries that took place in Fishponds on Monday 20 July.

In addition to the burglaries, he has also been charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 24 July).