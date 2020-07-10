Police officer dismissed following misconduct heading

Allegations of gross misconduct have been proven against a police officer.

PC Dave Adams was dismissed without notice on Wednesday, 8 July following a hearing held at Police HQ.

The panel, led by a legally-qualified independent chair, found PC Adams failed to attend a Continuous Professional Development event and deliver a presentation on 5 September, 2019 as he was instructed and agreed to do.

They also found PC Adams provided a dishonest, misleading and inaccurate account of why he did not attend the event to a Chief Inspector and his manager; failed to take responsibility for his failure to attend the event and sought to deflect blame from himself; and told his manager, untruthfully, that he did not work from home when he did.

The panel ruled PC Adams’ actions amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour and he was dismissed without notice.

Superintendent Simon Wilstead, Head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “Officers are required to fulfil their duties and responsibilities diligently, and where that doesn’t happen they can expect that their performance and conduct will be held to account.

“Honesty and integrity are fundamental requirements in the policing role and when officers are dishonest the sanctions can be anticipated to be serious.”

The full findings can be found on the misconduct section of our website