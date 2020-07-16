Post box damaged by firework in Staple Hill

We’re investigating criminal damage caused to a post box in Seymour Road, Staple Hill, at just before midnight on Saturday 11 July.

The remains of a firework were found inside the post box, which was badly damaged. We have recovered all the mail from the scene, although some of it is also damaged.

If you saw any part of this incident and haven’t spoken with the police, or know who was responsible, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220153518.