Proposed construction of Yeovil Police Centre

A new police centre for Yeovil will be built to replace the existing police station at Horsey Lane, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to delivering policing services from the heart of the community.

Sitting on the same footprint as the existing building, the new police centre will include an Enquiry Office and a base for the Neighbourhood, Patrol and Investigation teams.

The decision to invest in a new facility for Yeovil follows a review of design and technical challenges associated with refurbishing the existing building. This news marks an exciting development for staff and the community, and will enable us to make best use of our resources.

The timetable for the new build is still being confirmed; however we hope that if the planning application is approved, construction will begin in late 2020/early 2021 and that the new building will be ready for occupation in early 2022. The public enquiry office will remain open at Horsey Lane for the duration of the construction work with opening hours remaining the same as those currently in place.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions we aren’t able to hold a public information event as planned but we will be holding a Facebook live session on Monday 13 July 2020 at 11am. You can submit a question to us for this session by emailing: YeovilPlanningApplication@avonandsomerset.police.uk

The planning application is now available for members of the public to view and provide feedback on via the South Somerset District Council website.