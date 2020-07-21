Stolen puppy returned to owners within 24-hours

We have recovered a stolen puppy overnight. Maxi the 16-week-old French bulldog puppy was stolen in a burglary at his owner’s Watchet home between midday and 4pm on Monday 20 July.

The family saw him advertised on an online selling site later that night and immediately alerted us.

Response officers followed up the lead, recovering Maxi and making an arrest at about 2.30am today, Tuesday 21 July.

The puppy is now safely back home. His family said: “Maxi is a member of the family and we’re absolutely ecstatic to have him returned home safely.”

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220161301.

While dog theft is rare, it does happen. You can help to keep your pet safe from thieves: