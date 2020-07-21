Stolen puppy returned to owners within 24-hours
We have recovered a stolen puppy overnight. Maxi the 16-week-old French bulldog puppy was stolen in a burglary at his owner’s Watchet home between midday and 4pm on Monday 20 July.
The family saw him advertised on an online selling site later that night and immediately alerted us.
Response officers followed up the lead, recovering Maxi and making an arrest at about 2.30am today, Tuesday 21 July.
The puppy is now safely back home. His family said: “Maxi is a member of the family and we’re absolutely ecstatic to have him returned home safely.”
A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220161301.
While dog theft is rare, it does happen. You can help to keep your pet safe from thieves:
- DON’T leave them unsupervised in your garden or tied up outside shops
- DON’T leave them alone in your vehicle (and never in hot weather)
- DO keep your dog’s microchip details up-to-date and ensure they wear a tag with your name, address and phone number – but not the dog’s name
- DO have lots of photos of your dog including some together with you
- DO make sure your garden is secure
- DO train your dog to come to you when called
- DO vary the time and routes of your walks
- DO be wary of strangers asking lots of questions about your dog
- DO use a reputable kennels or dog-sitting service, ideally through recommendation and always check references
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.