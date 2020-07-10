Renewed appeal to find James Ashworth

We’re renewing our appeal for wanted man James Ashworth.

We wish to speak to the 27-year-old in connection with failing to comply with a court order.

He has links to South Bristol, Axbridge and Yeovil, and we’ve received reports he may be in the Somerton area.

Ashworth is described as white, of average build and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 rather than approach him and give reference 5220128271. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.