Renewed appeal to identify the owners of recovered bicycles and tools

We’re reissuing our appeal in a final bid to identify the rightful owners of a number of suspected stolen bikes and tools seized in January.

Since we published a dedicated online gallery of items in March the owners of more than 20 items have been confirmed. Now is the time to check the gallery and contact us, if you haven’t already.

Officers seized a haul of 125 push bikes and frames and more than 60 other items, mainly power tools, from an address in Hanham, but were at first only able to identify 11 bikes as stolen.

This was because many people don’t record the serial number and description of their bikes or tools and don’t mark them to make them identifiable. We know that some people don’t even bother reporting such thefts. This seizure shows it’s always worth reporting, as well as the benefits of property recording and marking.

If you recognise an item as yours we want to hear from you – even if you’ve claimed on your insurance and replaced it. Your statement could help us build a case to take to court.

A man arrested in connection with the seizure remains released under investigation while these enquiries continue.

Some of the identified bikes were taken from Bradley Stoke, Bristol and Weston-Super-Mare in thefts dating back several years. However we believe some of the bikes and tools could have been stolen from Bath and North East Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

The recovered mountain bikes and racing bikes include Beone, Boardman, Cannondale, Carrera, Cube, Giant, GT, Marin, Orange, Orbea, Planet X, Specialized, Trek and Whyte makes.

The power tools include Bosch, Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Stanley, Snap-on and Stihl.

Check if your stolen items are among the collection.

If you identify an item, you’ll then need to submit a short form with your contact details and proof of ownership/purchase. Over the next few months officers will arrange the return of the property, once the items are no longer needed as evidence.

Avon and Somerset Police take burglary very seriously and are committed to identifying, apprehending and bringing burglars to justice, and where possible returning stolen goods to their original owners.

You can make it harder for thieves to steal your bikes and easier for police officers to identify property as stolen: