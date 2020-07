We’re asking the public to get in touch if they see Christopher Barry.

The 35-year-old has been missing since yesterday (Friday 24 July).

He has links to Totterdown and we believe he is likely to still be in the Bristol area.

Anyone who sees Christopher is asked to call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220164846. Alternatively, if you know where he could be, please call 101 and use the reference number.