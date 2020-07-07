Update issued and renewed appeal made as part of Colston statue damage inquiry

We’re renewing our appeal for help identifying a number of people as part of our investigation into the criminal damage caused to the statue of Edward Colston.

The statue was pulled from its plinth and rolled into Bristol harbour on Sunday, 7 June during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

A subsequent review of CCTV and other digital media enabled officers to isolate images of 18 people they’d like to speak to about the incident.

Officers were able to identify three of the people before a public appeal was made two weeks ago asking the public to contact us if they recognised anyone in the remaining 15 images which we published in a gallery on our website.

Since the appeal, our gallery has been viewed 22,515 times while we’ve received 59 calls from members of the public providing information as well as 19 anonymous reports via Crimestoppers.

As a result of these reports and other enquiries officers have now identified four more people leaving 11 of the 18 still to be traced.

Six of those identified have voluntarily attended a police station to be interviewed while a 24-year-old man from Eastleigh, Hampshire was arrested. He has since been released under investigation and enquiries in relation to all seven individuals are ongoing.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested last week. He cooperated with officers and was later released with no further action taken.

Detective Superintendent Liz Hughes said: “We fully appreciate the incident continues to divide public opinion and we’d like to once again reassure everyone we’re carrying out a thorough, fair and proportionate investigation and the whole range of criminal justice outcomes remain available to us in relation to those responsible for causing the damage.

“We continue to liaise regularly with our partners in the Crown Prosecution Service and Bristol City Council which has provided an evidential statement at our request.”

Det Supt Hughes added: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the public following our earlier appeal with a large number of people providing us with names.

“Seven people have now been interviewed about the events of 7 June and enquiries remain ongoing in relation to their involvement in the incident.

“Officers have also continued to analyse the large amount of digital evidence available and have isolated some better quality images.

“We’re now seeking the public’s help once more to identify the remaining 11 people we’d like to speak to and have added the clearer images to our website.

“We’d ask people to take a look at the gallery and contact us if they recognise any of those pictured.”