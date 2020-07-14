Update on inquiry to locate missing woman Klaudia Jaselska

Enquiries are continuing to locate missing 30-year-old woman Klaudia Jaselska from Kingswood.

We now have a confirmed sighting of Klaudia on CCTV footage in Two Mile Hill, Bristol, at about 8.25am on Sunday 12 July. She uses a cashpoint and then gets onto a bus (see image below).

Klaudia is described as white, 5ft 5ins, with blue eyes and short blonde hair with pink highlights in. She has a tattoo below her left shoulder which reads ‘Always in my mind, forever in my heart’. At the time she went missing she was wearing a black baseball cap, a black zip-up hooded top, with a pink top underneath.

If you see her, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220153996. If you have any other information which could help us find her, please call 101 and give the same reference number.