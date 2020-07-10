Updated alert over commercial burglaries in Yeovil

We’re urging independent businesses to be aware after a number of commercial burglaries in Yeovil.

Since the beginning of the month there have been break-ins at businesses in the Pen Mill and Lynx industrial estates.

Officers from Avon and Somerset’s dedicated burglary team have been carrying out targeted patrols and came across an attempted burglary at a unit in Pen Mill.

At about 2.15am on Thursday 9 July officers found a window had been forced. Thankfully the would-be burglars were unable to get into the property due to a security grille inside.

Enquiries into the burglaries continue.

We’d urge businesses to make sure they take steps to deter thieves, including:

Protect doors and windows with shutters or grilles

Secure entrance doors

Hire a security guard

Install motion-sensing lights

Fit a monitored alarm to the building. They are a good deterrent and a variety of alarms are available

Lock valuable products away from the shop floor or any visible location

Purchase security and insurance accredited safe, which can be bolted to the floor and located in a safe and secluded location

We’d ask anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch giving the reference 5220144974.