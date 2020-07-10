Updated alert over commercial burglaries in Yeovil
We’re urging independent businesses to be aware after a number of commercial burglaries in Yeovil.
Since the beginning of the month there have been break-ins at businesses in the Pen Mill and Lynx industrial estates.
Officers from Avon and Somerset’s dedicated burglary team have been carrying out targeted patrols and came across an attempted burglary at a unit in Pen Mill.
At about 2.15am on Thursday 9 July officers found a window had been forced. Thankfully the would-be burglars were unable to get into the property due to a security grille inside.
Enquiries into the burglaries continue.
We’d urge businesses to make sure they take steps to deter thieves, including:
- Protect doors and windows with shutters or grilles
- Secure entrance doors
- Hire a security guard
- Install motion-sensing lights
- Fit a monitored alarm to the building. They are a good deterrent and a variety of alarms are available
- Lock valuable products away from the shop floor or any visible location
- Purchase security and insurance accredited safe, which can be bolted to the floor and located in a safe and secluded location
We’d ask anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch giving the reference 5220144974.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220144974
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.