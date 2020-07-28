Victim speaks out after racially-aggravated assault – Bristol

The victim of a racially aggravated serious assault in Monks Park Avenue, Bristol, has issued a statement.

The injured man is a 21-year-old who works at Southmead Hospital. He has been recording music since 2017 and was due to perform at the this year’s cancelled St Paul’s Carnival.

“I have six months of recovery ahead of me, minimum. I have a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, will need plastic surgery to my face and leg and am walking on crutches “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, I want people to be aware. “This has affected me proper – mentally as well as physically. I don’t feel safe to walk outside and I can’t play football, record my music, go to the gym or even sleep – I have to try to sleep sitting up. “I really want to thank all the people who were there to help me – the people who were there when it happened, colleagues at the NHS for their love and support, the witnesses who have come forward and SARI as well as the police for their hard work. “I do want to ask the public and the media to respect our privacy as a family because this is a really difficult time. We’d ask that any contact is made through SARI. “We will bounce back as a family, this will make us stronger. We won’t let the haters win.” Statement from the victim

At 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July officers responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, near Southmead Hospital. Witnesses described seeing two men run off from the vehicle afterwards.

The victim was discharged from hospital the next day but faces months of treatment.

The road was closed while specialist collision investigators examined the scene while experienced and senior detectives have been leading this investigation from the outset, due to the seriousness of the incident.

Nominated officers are in regular contact with the victim and he is receiving support from SARI, while the DI leading the investigation has also been in touch with him personally.

Officers have seized a vehicle, carried out house-to-house enquiries, taken more than a dozen witness statements, trawled for CCTV and appealed for dashcam footage. Our priorities are to support the victim and to secure the evidence needed for a successful prosecution.

Neighbourhood Inspector Lorna Dallimore said: “This is a shocking incident in which a vehicle was deliberately driven at the victim and racist language used following the collision. I understand and share the concerns people have about this incident. We’re talking with community leaders, the local authority and SARI but we have no evidence to suggest there is a wider risk to the public. Incidents like this are thankfully very unusual and Horfield and Southmead are diverse and welcoming areas.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch with information so far. We’re working hard and progressing some positive lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency.”

We’re keen to hear from anyone with information which could help who has not yet come forward. If you saw a dark blue Honda Accord being driven in the area at around that time or have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicle just beforehand, get in touch quoting reference 5220163308.