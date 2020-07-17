Wanted appeal to find Daniel Wall

We’re appealing for the public’s help to find Daniel Wall.

We wish to speak to the 32-year-old in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault in Bristol.

Wall is described as a mixed-race male, approximately 5ft 9ins and having a receding hairline.

He is known to also go by the name Bernet Cochrane.

Anyone who sees Wall is asked to call 999 rather than approach him, giving reference 5219254233 to the call-handler. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, call 101.