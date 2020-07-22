Wanted appeal to find Jack Coleman

Police have issued an appeal to trace a wanted man believed to possibly be in Somerset.

Jack Coleman, 26, is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, with short dark hair, clean shaven, around 6ft and of slim build.

It’s believed that Coleman may be in the Yeovil area.

If you see him please do not approach, call 999 immediately and quote reference number 5220152471. If you have information on his whereabouts that you think may help the police, call 101 and quote the same reference number.