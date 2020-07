We’re asking the public to help us trace Jacob Manfield.

The 26-year-old is from the Kingswood area but is also known to have links with Yate.

We’re investigating reports of harassment and wish to speak to Manfield in connection with those enquiries.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but call 999 and give reference number 5220110626. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.