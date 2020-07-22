Witness appeal after armed robbery at store – Midsomer Norton

We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help our investigation after an armed robbery at a Co-op in Fosseway, Midsomer Norton at 9pm on Tuesday 21 July.

A man threatened a woman store worker with what’s described as a handgun, forcing her to hand over cash. He then made off in a red Citroen SpaceTourer MPV and the woman called police.

We responded immediately, with patrolling officers supported by armed response teams and the National Police Air Service helicopter in a search of the area. There was no trace of the suspect vehicle and our enquiries continue.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft tall, wearing a black mask, baseball cap and hoody with a hi-vis over the top.

If you were in the Fosseway area at the time, or have any other information which could help the investigation, get in touch quoting reference 5220162467.