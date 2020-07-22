Witness appeal after armed robbery at store – Midsomer Norton
We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help our investigation after an armed robbery at a Co-op in Fosseway, Midsomer Norton at 9pm on Tuesday 21 July.
A man threatened a woman store worker with what’s described as a handgun, forcing her to hand over cash. He then made off in a red Citroen SpaceTourer MPV and the woman called police.
We responded immediately, with patrolling officers supported by armed response teams and the National Police Air Service helicopter in a search of the area. There was no trace of the suspect vehicle and our enquiries continue.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft tall, wearing a black mask, baseball cap and hoody with a hi-vis over the top.
If you were in the Fosseway area at the time, or have any other information which could help the investigation, get in touch quoting reference 5220162467.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220162467
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.