Witness appeal after assault in Frome

An investigation is underway following a serious assault in Frome overnight.

A man in his 20s received a number of stab wounds during an incident in Vallis Way at about 11.45pm on Friday 24 July.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being conveyed by ambulance to hospital. He is believed to be in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival.

A cordon remains in place while our investigation continues. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will be carried out today.

Extra patrols will also take place.

Anyone who has any information about what happened or the persons involved is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220165579.