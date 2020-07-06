Witness appeal after public order offence report in Bristol

We’re seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into a reported public order offence in Bristol.

A man was said to have used racially-aggravated words towards an unknown male and then to a woman, in her mid-20s, who sought to intervene at about 7.50pm on Tuesday 9 June in the city centre.

The man we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries, pictured, is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, stocky, bald and had a ginger goatee. He was said to be wearing a blue top, navy jogging bottoms, black trainers, plus a silver chain and a silver watch.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or recognises the individual, to call 101 and give reference 5220125100.