Witness appeal after serious assault in Taunton

A man has sustained a fractured nose and cheekbone following a serious assault in Taunton on Sunday 19th July.

The incident happened at 12.15am outside Mambo on Mill Lane, where the 43-year-old man was pinned against the wall and punched in the face a number of times. He received treatment for his injuries at Musgrove Park Hospital.

Officers investigating the serious assault have released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

All three men are seen wearing black clothing. One was wearing just a t-shirt, another was wearing a jacket with white t-shirt underneath and the other was wearing a hooded top with logo on the front.

PC Kyle Gibbs-Hartley, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is a nasty incident where the victim sustained four or five heavy punches to the face, causing a fractured nose and cheekbone. I would like to hear from anyone that might have witnessed the incident at the time or who recognises any of the three men.”

If you can help, please contact us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220160039.