Witness appeal following burglary in Wookey
We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Wookey.
A property on Vicarage Road was broken into yesterday (Monday, July 13) between 1.45pm and 4pm.
The offender forced entry to the property through a front ground floor window and stole a small amount of cash.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time, or who has any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220154930.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.