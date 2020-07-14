Witness appeal following burglary in Wookey

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Wookey.

A property on Vicarage Road was broken into yesterday (Monday, July 13) between 1.45pm and 4pm.

The offender forced entry to the property through a front ground floor window and stole a small amount of cash.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time, or who has any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220154930.