Witness appeal following dog attack in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was injured by a dog yesterday morning (Wednesday 22 July) in Glastonbury.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman, was walking alone on Cinnamon Lane, opposite a children’s play area, at about 10am when she was attacked by a husky on a lead and in the charge of a man in his late teens or early 20s.

She received a substantial bite wound to her leg, which required hospital treatment.

We believe we have identified the man in charge of the dog. A dog has since been seized by dog handlers and is now being cared for at police kennels.

PC Lara Lear said: “We believe there may have been witnesses in the nearby children’s park who saw this unprovoked attack take place. We’d ask anyone who has information to come forward.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of this incident.”

If you can help, please contact us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220163006.