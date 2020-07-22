Witness appeal following fatal collision in Wick St. Lawrence

We’re seeking witnesses to a fatal collision on Wick Road, Wick St. Lawrence at approximately 5pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 21 July).

A collision occurred between a motorcyclist and an agricultural vehicle.

The rider of the bike, a 56-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, that could help our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220162320.