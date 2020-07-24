Witness appeal following indecent exposure incident at Blaise Castle

We’re appealing for witnesses to an indecent exposure that happened at Blaise Castle on Wednesday (22nd July).

At around 3pm a woman was walking with her child in the woods when a man exposed himself to them, before walking off in the direction of Lawrence Weston.

The man is described as white, aged between 52 and 56-years-old, average build, tanned skin, with a bald head. He was clean shaven, wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts and a dark baseball cap.

Investigator, Mark Phythian, said: “This was obviously distressing for the woman and her child, so want to do all that we can to identify this man. We have a good description of him and details of what he was wearing, so hopefully people that were in the area at the time might be able to help us with the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help, please contact us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220163456.