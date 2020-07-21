Witness appeal following Marston Magna burglary
We’re seeking the public’s help in connection with a burglary near Yeovil.
At about 4.30am on Saturday 18 July, offenders gained access to a property on Camel Street, Marston Magna, and stole a Polaris quad bike, pictured, along with a chainsaw, horse tack and bike helmet.
If you saw or heard anything, or have any information that could help with our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220159477 or report it online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220159477
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.