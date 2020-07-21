Witness appeal following Marston Magna burglary

We’re seeking the public’s help in connection with a burglary near Yeovil.

At about 4.30am on Saturday 18 July, offenders gained access to a property on Camel Street, Marston Magna, and stole a Polaris quad bike, pictured, along with a chainsaw, horse tack and bike helmet.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information that could help with our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220159477 or report it online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report