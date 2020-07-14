Witness appeal following robbery in Bishopston

We’re appealing for witnesses following a robbery that took place in the Bishopston area of Bristol earlier this month.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was approached by a man on Gloucester Road on Wednesday July 1 at about 11.40am.

The offender, who told the victim he had a knife, forcefully took the victim’s bag which contained personal possessions. He then ran off in the direction of Ashley Road.

The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a black man aged between 18 and 20, with short black afro style hair and stubble. He is about 5ft 10ins and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with black Nike shoes and a black top.

We’re keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed this incident or can help us identify the offender.