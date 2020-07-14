Witnesses sought after cars stolen from yard

We’re investigating the theft of a number of vehicles from a yard near Fishponds.

Six vehicles were stolen from Goodneston Road between Tuesday 30 June and 10am the following day.

Two cars have since been recovered, but a Ford Fiesta, Peugeot 206, Vauxhall Vectra and Volkswagen Golf remain outstanding.

We’re asking anyone who witnessed the theft, or some somebody acting suspiciously in the area, to get in touch.

Information can be reported online or by calling 101 and giving the call-handler reference 5220144118.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 55511.