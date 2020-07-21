Witnesses sought after collision in Tickenham

We’re seeking witnesses to a road-traffic collision that happened in North Somerset last week.

A grey Ford Focus and a white Audi A3 were involved in the collision at about 7.30pm on Friday 17 July, in Clevedon Road, Tickenham.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop at the scene. The car was found abandoned nearby at The Star Inn.

We’re asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. We’re also keen to hear from anybody who saw two males leaving the Ford Focus at the pub.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220159143.