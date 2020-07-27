Woman dies following collision near Westerleigh

An 85-year-old woman from Bristol has died in hospital following a collision on the B4456 Westerleigh Road earlier this month.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision with another car, at just after 1.30pm on Saturday 18 July. One of the cars was then involved in a minor collision with a third car.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital where she sadly died on Saturday 25 July.

If you saw this collision and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220159711.