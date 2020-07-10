Yate man pleads guilty to theft and fraud offences

A man from Yate will be sentenced next month after admitting breaking into vehicles and committing fraud offences in Yate and South Gloucestershire.

Matthew Coombes, 31, of Orchard Close in Yate, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 July where he pleaded guilty to two thefts from motor vehicles, one theft by finding and six counts of fraud by false representation.

On Sunday 28 June, Coombes broke into two vehicles in Yate to steal a number of bank cards and a wallet. He was subsequently identified by members of the community and police officers thanks to a local resident’s CCTV footage that recorded the incident.

Once in custody, officers found several stolen bank cards in Coombe’s possession which had been stolen from a property in Yate and from another person in Frampton Cottrell.

Coombes has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Friday 7 August for sentencing.

Acting Inspector Jen Appleford from Operation Remedy says: “Coombes has been linked to a number of offences in the last month and we welcome this result. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the members of the community in Yate who played an instrumental part in helping us identify Coombes and bring him to justice. Their help was invaluable and it again highlights the importance of us working together with our communities to tackle crime.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public to keep working with us by getting in touch if they notice any individuals or vehicles acting suspiciously in their area, and to keep sharing our appeals which can prove crucial in solving an investigation.”