Appeal after boy, 14, robbed of bike – Clevedon

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 14-year-old boy was robbed of his bike in Clevedon.

It happened at about 8pm on Saturday 22 August at the skate park near Marine Lake/Salthouse Fields.

Two young men approached the teenager as he was out with friends. One of them demanded he hand over his bike and threatened to stab him, although no weapon was seen. The suspects also punched his friend, also aged 14.

The offenders then made off towards the Triangle with the bike – an Orange-brand mountain bike, green with red on the forks.

Suspect 1 is described as a white man, aged about 19, wearing a blue tracksuit and blue trainers, while the second man was also white and wore black joggers and a white T-shirt. He had a distinctive full neck tattoo with a gap in the middle.

Were you in the area of the skate park, Salthouse Fields and the Marine Lake on Saturday evening?

Or have you seen the bike offered for sale?