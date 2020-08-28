Appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed – Clevedon

We’re investigating after a woman’s moped was stolen and crashed in Clevedon, leaving her with no transport.

The woman used the blue Lex Moto moped to travel to work as a carer.

It was stolen overnight Monday 20 to Tuesday 21 July from Sunnyside Road, Clevedon.

At 3.45am on Tuesday the vehicle was seen being ridden in the car park of Tesco, Clevedon. Just under an hour later a witness called to report it crashed in Corner Croft, damaging a fence.

Attending officers found two injured teenage boys nearby. The boys, both aged under 17, required hospital treatment for fractures not believed life-threatening or life-changing. They are due to be interviewed by officers.

We’re keen to trace the people in these images, who were in Tesco car park at the time the moped was seen.

If you recognise them or have any other information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5220161660.