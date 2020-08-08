Appeal after cars damaged at showroom in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after thousands of pounds-worth of damage to cars at a showroom in Bath.

We believe the seven Ford cars were damaged in the space of just two minutes overnight Friday 7 to Saturday 8 August at the showroom on Lower Bristol Road.

Officers at the adjacent police base heard the noise and ran down three flights of stairs to investigate, finding the damaged vehicles with smashed windows, scratches and dents.

A search found no trace of an offender and early CCTV enquiries suggest the incident happened between 10.56pm and 10.58pm. The keyholder was alerted and the investigation continues.