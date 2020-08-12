Appeal after collision between Land Rover and cyclist
We’re appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of a collision in Somerset to come forward.
A collision between a silver or grey Land Rover Discovery and a cyclist occurred on a narrow country lane between Charterhouse and Mendip Raceway between noon and 12.30pm on Sunday 2 August.
The cyclist – a man in his 50s – was then pushed from his bike and sustained minor injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.
The driver was described as a man in his 60s, with white or grey hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved checked shirt.
We believe there were a number of other vehicles in the area at the time and motorists may have seen what happened.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220173426