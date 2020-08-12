Appeal after collision between Land Rover and cyclist

We’re appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of a collision in Somerset to come forward.

A collision between a silver or grey Land Rover Discovery and a cyclist occurred on a narrow country lane between Charterhouse and Mendip Raceway between noon and 12.30pm on Sunday 2 August.

The cyclist – a man in his 50s – was then pushed from his bike and sustained minor injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.

The driver was described as a man in his 60s, with white or grey hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved checked shirt.

We believe there were a number of other vehicles in the area at the time and motorists may have seen what happened.