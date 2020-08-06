Appeal after damaged mobility scooters dumped in Nailsea

We’re appealing for information after thieves broke into a storage room at a Nailsea retirement home and damaged residents’ mobility scooters.

The burglary happened overnight Wednesday 5 to Thursday 6 August in Silver Street.

Three scooters were found in the store room with damage while two more were abandoned in Tesco car park.





Neighbourhood Sergeant Mark Raby said: “All five scooters will need repair before they can be used again. Many of these vulnerable elderly people have been isolating indoors for months due to the COVID crisis. This contemptible act has now deprived them of their freedom to go outside. It’s stooping really low, and I hope those responsible will come forward to make amends.”

The offenders abandoned two bicycles in the store room and officers also want to hear from anyone who recognises them.



Do you recognise these bikes found in the burgled store room?

If you saw anyone riding these bikes last night, or spotted the scooters being driven around the town in suspicious circumstances, get in touch.