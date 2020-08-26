Appeal after war medals and jewellery stolen

We’re seeking witnesses to a burglary on the outskirts of Ilminster earlier this month.

An address was broken into on Thursday 6 August between 10am-5pm when it was unoccupied.

Jewellery and other valuable items, including a relative’s war medals, were taken.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out as part of our investigation.

PC Anthony Warren said: “There are clear signs of entry to the property being forced by those who stole the items from the property.

“Many of them have great sentimental value and the family are desperate for them to be returned.

“We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, has seen the items pictured, or spotted an old-style red Jaguar that was seen in the area, to get in touch with us on 101, giving reference number 5220176560.”

Advice on protecting your property from thieves is available on our website.