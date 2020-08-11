Appeal after woman suffers head injuries in assault – Kingswood

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman suffered head injuries in an assault in Cecil Road, Kingswood.

The attack happened at about 11pm on Friday 8 May.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was punched to the ground by a man who then walked away.

She needed hospital treatment for cuts to the back of her head and her face and also suffered bruising.

We’ve taken a number of statements and followed up several lines of enquiry but still need any potential witnesses to come forward.

We hope the date of the incident being the VE Day Bank Holiday will jog potential witnesses’ memories.