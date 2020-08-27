Appeal after woman suffers head injury – Bristol

We’re appealing for information about how a 61-year-old woman suffered a head injury which has left her in critical condition.

The woman sustained the injury outside HMV in Broadmead, Bristol at about 1.30pm on Tuesday (25 August).

She was taken to hospital following the incident where her condition has since deteriorated.

Investigating officer T/DC Sarah Bissett said: “We know the woman suffered a significant cut to her head after falling to the floor but we need help understanding what caused her to fall.

“We’ve reviewed CCTV from the area but we’re also keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened who hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“In particular, we’d like to talk to a student nurse and her friend who we believe were in the vicinity when the incident happened.”

A 24-year-old man was detained following the incident and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.