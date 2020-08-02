Appeal following fatal collision near Wellington

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A38 near Wellington on Friday (31 July).

A Yamaha YBR motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus outside the Beambridge Inn in Beambridge at approximately 7.15am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but has sadly since died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to phone 101 and tell the call handler their phoning in relation to log 204 of 31 July.