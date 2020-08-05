Appeal for information after cyclist injured in traffic collision in Somerset

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was injured in a collision on Harp Road, Brent Knoll at around 9.40am on Friday 31 July.

The cyclist, a woman in her 30s, and her 7-year-old daughter were cycling towards Mark when they were struck by a vehicle heading in the same direction.

The driver of the vehicle, which is described as a silver / grey Honda, failed to stop following the collision.

The vehicle’s door mirror was broken off in the impact and the woman suffered injuries which were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help with our investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220171251.