Appeal for information after cyclist injured in traffic collision in Somerset
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was injured in a collision on Harp Road, Brent Knoll at around 9.40am on Friday 31 July.
The cyclist, a woman in her 30s, and her 7-year-old daughter were cycling towards Mark when they were struck by a vehicle heading in the same direction.
The driver of the vehicle, which is described as a silver / grey Honda, failed to stop following the collision.
The vehicle’s door mirror was broken off in the impact and the woman suffered injuries which were treated by paramedics at the scene.
Anyone with information that could help with our investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220171251.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.