Appeal for information after golf clubs stolen in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a set of golf clubs were stolen from a car in Weston-super-Mare last weekend.

The golf clubs, which were in a distinctive Titleist bag (pictured) were taken from the victim’s blue Audi on Rycroft Way on Sunday 23 August at about 3.40am.

The rear windscreen and window of the car were both smashed in the incident and the victim saw an unknown offender cycling away from the scene after being woken by his car alarm.

Did you witness anything or have you seen the items being offered for sale?

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5220190748.